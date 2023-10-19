Mainer Scott Moreau is the Man in Black at Lincoln Theater Oct. 29 October 19, 2023 at 9:06 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRolling Stones Show at Lakehurst Lodge Sept. 30LCTV Concert Series Aims to ‘Refill the Coffers’Lakehurst Lodge to Host Springsteen Night Sept. 2The DaPonte String Quartet at St. Paul’s Union Chapel Aug. 19St. Paul’s Union Chapel Welcomes DaPonte String Trio Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!