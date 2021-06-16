Malinowski at Saltwater Artists Gallery

The Saltwater Artists Gallery welcomes Mark Malinowski to the gallery. Malinowski’s early career was in creative marketing strategy in Los Angeles, Denver, New York City, and Boston.

He began drawing at an early age and now is inspired by the beauty of the world around him. He splits his time between Scituate, Mass. and Bristol, which provides lots of inspiration.

The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11-14 and will be open daily starting June 18. The gallery is located at 3056 Bristol Road in New Harbor, a quarter-mile before Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park. For more information, go to saltwaterartists.com.

