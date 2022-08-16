The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St., Waldoboro, invites everyone to a summer evening of music with MaMuse, the folk/gospel-inspired female singing duo, along with Camden Hills Regional High School a cappella group, Fortissima, on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

MaMuse (“Ma” as in Mamma; “Muse” as in the one who inspires) come to The Waldo from Sebastopol, Calif., with a show that promises a harmonic, uplifting, folk-soul-revival.

Wholeheartedly fed by the folk and gospel traditions, MaMuse members Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker create uplifting music to inspire the world into thriving. Interweaving brilliant and haunting harmony with lyrics born of honed emotional intelligence, MaMuse invokes a musical presence that inspires the opening of the heart.

Playing a family of varied acoustic instruments including upright bass, guitar, mandolins, ukulele, and flutes, these two powerful women embody a love for all life. The synergy that is created through this musical connection is palpable and truly moving to witness.

Fortissima, the Camden Hills Regional High School a cappella group, will open the show with a few selected songs. Fortissima is an extra-curricular student-led ensemble.

Concessions, including beer and wine for those 21 plus will be available at the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. The Waldo is no longer requiring proof of vaccination, and has shifted to masks optional for all visitors.

Tickets are $20 in advance online and $25 in person. Go to waldotheatre.org for more information and to learn more about the Waldo’s ongoing mission to connect its community with the arts.

