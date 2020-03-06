Medomak Art Project Offers ‘Crafternoons’

The Medomak Art Project is hosting monthly “Crafternoons.” Participants are invited to bring their own portable, creative projects to the gallery, located at 13 Friendship St. in Waldoboro.

Some ideas of projects to bring might include knitting, crocheting, sewing, needlework, needle felting, small weaving projects, origami, sketching, drawing, lettering, journaling, scrapbooking, stamping, and collaging, to name a few.

There is plenty of space to work and share in the creative process with other local artists, makers, and dabblers. Participants will have the opportunity to meet other creative individuals and share conversation and inspiration along with some snacks, as well. The first Medomak Arts Project Crafternoon will be Sunday, March 8 from 2-4 p.m.

Medomak Arts is a nonprofit art and gallery. Its mission is to foster community and creativity for the Medomak region. Medomak Arts highlights the region’s cultural, creative, and historical assets to build both greater awareness and a creative sense of place.

13 Friendship St. is available for monthly gallery space, community gatherings, family parties, reunions, film presentations, art classes, musical performances and business meetings, with high speed internet. Call 832-4774 or send an email to medomakartsproject@gmail.com for more information.

