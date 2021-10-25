Medomak Valley Players Perform ‘The Addams Family’

The Medomak Valley Players will open “The Addams Family” on Thursday, Oct. 28 in the Ronald E. Dolloff Auditorium at Medomak Valley High School.

Performances for the annual fall musical will be Oct. 28, 29, and 30, and Nov. 4, 5, and 6 at 7 p.m. There will also be matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7. A trunk-or-treat opportunity for patrons to participate in and meet the Addams characters will take place following the Halloween performance outside in the parking lot for anyone that has purchased a ticket to any of the eight shows.

“The Addams Family”, a new musical comedy that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young boy from a respectable family – a boy her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Based on a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, accompanied with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa the show is full of fun, drama, and toe-tapping music.

The production team includes director Peter Stuart, assistant director Maida Cordero, technical director Matthew Kopishke, costume director Kerry Weber, choreographer Dixie Weisman, and vocal director Jonathan Baldwin. In addition, volunteers Robyn Sykes, Tegan Baldwin, and Kim Fletcher, as well as the “Thursday night” tech crew have added their incredible expertise and assistance.

The principle cast consists of Owen Weber as Gomez Addams, Lucy Jameson as Morticia Addams, Lily Rogers as Grandma Addams, Kolyn Mattson as Lurch, Luis Cordero as Uncle Fester Addams, Ella Donaghy as Wednesday Addams, Ethan Moody as Pugsley Addams, Liam Smith as Mal Beineke, Anna Weber as Alice Beineke, and Chris Harris as Lucas Beineke.

Additional cast members are Elizabeth Harriman, Quinn Natale, Kelsey Payson, Sydney Riley, Cameron Bains, Sadie Smith, Catherina Robinson, Megan Lee, Lyra Stevens, Ivy Ladd, Julia Kunesh, Zaniah Puchalski, and Cindy Shelmerdine.

Tech crew members consist of Jordan Doughty, Sciatzy Solis, Jame Rose, and Sheala Darton.

All tickets will be $10 and can be purchased online at msad40.org/mvhsPlayers, or by phone at 832-5389 ext. 333. No tickets will be sold at the door. Masks will be required at all performances as well as socially distanced seating.

For more information, call Peter Stuart at 832-5389 ext. 132.

