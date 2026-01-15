‘Members’ Show’ Opening Reception Jan. 17

River Arts in Damariscotta kicks off the new year with a vibrant “Members’ Show.”

The gallery is brimming with a compelling array of original art. This salon-style exhibition of members’ art is sure to captivate viewers. The public is invited to meet many of the artists and view their work at an opening reception from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17.

“Members’ Show” features a wide range of new work by artists from across Maine, showcasing individual perspectives in painting, sculpture, pastel, ceramics, printmaking, wood, glass, fiber, and photography. The show runs through Saturday, Feb. 21.

In conjunction with the opening in the main gallery, “Diverse Talents” continues in the River Room, featuring Holly Anderson Baumm, Gerd Koehler, Judy Nixon, and Helen Warner, through Monday, Jan. 26.

River Arts, at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to riverartsme.org or call 563-6868.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

