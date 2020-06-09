Merry Barn’s Virtual Summer Camp Registration Open

The Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat is offering a virtual summer camps for young writers and readers. These week-long and one-day adventures will take place over Zoom.

Each camper will receive a young writer’s toolkit prior to the start of camp with fun materials for writing and creating. Toolkits vary depending on the camp’s focus, but may include a writer’s notebook for kids to personalize, a sketch book, art materials, and a book about writing.

The start of each day of camp will begin with a welcome circle, then campers will share poetry and practice mindfulness and breathing techniques. Writing, art, and performance activities will be broken up with short “intermissions” and plenty of movement. Group meetings will be followed by time offline to write and create independently. There will be lots of opportunities to share work. Camp guests will include a published author, and campers will experiment with a variety of genres and techniques. Week-long adventures include an authors’ tea for family and friends via Zoom on Fridays.

The Merry Barn Young Readers’ Book Group will meet on Wednesday afternoons (June 24, July 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5 and 12) from 3:30-5 p.m.

