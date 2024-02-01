Midcoast Community Chorus Planning Transformational Season of Song February 1, 2024 at 9:44 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Community Chorus Presents ‘Shared Light: Songs to Lift the Spirit’Singer-Songwriter Performs at Merry Barn Dec. 9Boothbay Y-Arts Cast Wins Award At International Theater FestivalBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardBenefit Concert Features Local Musicians Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!