Midcoast Community Chorus Presents ‘Shared Light: Songs to Lift the Spirit’ January 11, 2024 at 9:59 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRagtime Pianist Bob Milne in Concert Aug. 23LA Juniors Prepare to Play Tony and Maria ‘West Side Story’Choral Evensong with Lincoln Festival ChorusTapestry Singers Welcomes New MembersVoXX Concert in June at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!