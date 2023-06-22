MidCoast Film Fest Celebrates New England

The MidCoast Film Festival returns to Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater for its fourth season Friday and Saturday, June 23-24. This year the festival will showcase 18 different films over five different programs, featuring all the moving imagery that New England has to offer.

“Strafford,” this year’s selected feature documentary film, kicks off the two-day event with a screening Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m.

Directed by Portland filmmakers Katy E. Cecchetti and Kevin P. Corcoran, the town of Strafford is a 200-year-old town with around 4,000 residents tucked away in the forests of Southern New Hampshire. No major roadways go directly through Strafford, but it has lakes and mountains, schools and meeting halls, and traditions and memories that span back centuries.

This film invites viewers to visit this special place and spend time with some of its people as they look back on the history of their town and turn an eye toward its uncertain future. The filmmakers will be available following the screening to discuss their film, the art of filmmaking, and more.

On Saturday, June 24, a full day of programming features 17 different films over four programs covering a variety of genres and topics. The day begins at 11 a.m. with the double feature program, “On The Waterfront,” featuring “Island Lobsterman,” and “The River is our Relative.” Both are riveting tales about the importance of water in ordinary lives.

At 1 p.m., the festival offers its very first narrative program, featuring four fictional tales from Maine and beyond. Another exciting addition this year, the “Locals Only Shorts” program plays at 3 p.m. and features films created by local directors, delighting with tales from near and far.

Closing out the film fest at 6 p.m. is the annual fan favorite, the New England Based Stories shorts program. From a cold swimming group on Mount Desert Island to a Massachusetts artist unlocking hidden talents, this program gives a cinematic portrayal of New Englanders at their finest. With the focus on New England, many of this year’s filmmakers are able to be in attendance. All participating filmmakers will be invited on stage for talkbacks following each of Saturday’s programs.

Enjoy a full day of entertainment, sharing a deep appreciation for the art of filmmaking as well as for New England and all the region has to offer.

See one film or see them all. Passes are available for the entire festival, for Saturday only, or for each individual program. All passes and tickets may be purchased in advance through Lincoln Theater’s online box office at lincolntheater.net, or at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. This year’s MidCoast Film Fest is presented in partnership with Renys, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, King Eider’s Pub, J. Edward Knight Insurance, and Colby & Gale.

More information is available at lincolntheater.net and midcoastfilmfest.org. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in downtown Damariscotta.

