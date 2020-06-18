Midcoast Printmakers Announce Summer Printmaking Classes

The studio at Midcoast Printmakers, a local nonprofit art workshop, is offering a summer class for up to four student participants in its large garage, which can be opened wide to safely provide a nearly open-air studio. Students will be asked to wear masks as a precaution during class.

Debra Arter will teach monotypes to children on Mondays and Fridays beginning on June 22. The morning class will run from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. and the afternoon class will run from 1 – 3:30 p.m. Each participant will make five images and choose to frame one of them. No toxic chemicals are used. Children over the age of six are invited to attend. Private adult classes are also available. The adult class fee is $40 for a three-hour class. The price for the youth classes is $30 each, or two children in the same family for $50.

No experience is required. All materials and equipment are supplied. Call Arter to register at 563-7100.

Kay Miller will teach botanical monotypes on Wednesdays in the summer from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 – 3:30 p.m. This process uses natural plant materials to create unique images and unexpected beauty. Reserve a space with Miller directly by calling 644-8849.

Both teachers are experienced printmakers and exhibit their work regionally. The printmaking studio is located at 505 River Road in Newcastle.

