Murder Mystery Auditions At The Waldo

The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St. in Waldoboro, invites area actors to audition for its fall production of “Murdering the Mob,” a seriously silly murder mystery with plenty of audience participation.

The play takes place on a celebratory evening in 1927 for the opening of Louie’s Place, the city’s newest speakeasy. The joint will be full of mobsters and stereotypical characters with big plans and plenty of secrets.

Open auditions will be held on Monday, Sept. 15 and Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. with a potential callback on Thursday, Sept. 18.

The Waldo welcomes both new and experienced actors to its stage. Co-directors Susan Hodder and Cheryl Salatino will ask actors to read scenes from the script. No prepared monologues are required for these auditions, and accents will be encouraged for some of the characters.

Given that the cast will be interacting with the audience during portions of the production, some improvisation may be part of the audition process. Script excerpts will be available in advance of the auditions by emailing info@thewaldotheatre.org to request a copy.

The cast of characters includes kingpin Louie “the Squid” Calamari; his moll and former showgirl, Billie Walsh; right-hand man, Vincent Morelli; Louie’s daughter and recent college graduate, Cecelia Calamari; his guy-on-the-street, Sal Assisi; and business partner, Russian Princess Naratalaya Karavenkov.

Unexpected guests at the party include competing mobster Joseph “The Kid” Krake and his smart-mouthed girlfriend, Rosa Maserati; as well as one of Boston’s finest Irish cops, Lt. Francis X. McCarty. A few members of Louie’s Speakeasy staff will round out the cast.

Written by Donald K. Baillargeon, Dan Dowling, and Westport Island resident Salatino, the show ran for over a year at Nick’s Comedy Stop in Boston’s Theater District, with subsequent runs in Worcester, Mass. and Chicago, Ill.

“Murdering the Mob” is a ribald comedy that allows the actors to make the characters their own, while encouraging the audience to decide whodunit. Five performances are scheduled at The Waldo Nov. 14-23.

