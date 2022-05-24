Music and Remembrance Celebration at the Inn Along The Way Submitted article May 24, 2022 at 12:46 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Open Mic Coming to Chapman Farm BarnCelebration of Fall, Music, Pies at Inn Along the WayAt Inn Along The Way The Mic is Open at Chapman FarmPicnic and Live Music at Chapman Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!