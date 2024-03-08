Music at Merry Barn Kicks Off Season with Celebration of the Emerald Isle

In a turn-of-the-century barn, with a listening room vibe, songwriters and musicians find community, connection, and a place to explore their craft. Audiences of all ages experience the beauty and power of story and song in intimate performances spanning genres from indie, folk, rock, and blues, to multicultural music.

After a successful first season, Music at Merry Barn is extending its offerings through the summer and will feature live music each month, with the exception of January and February.

Jud Caswell performs songs from his latest CD, “The Homebound Hooligans,” on Saturday, March 9 at the Merry Barn in Edgecomb.

“The Homebound Hooligans” is a collection of Irish and folk music where songs of love and loss are buoyed by rollicking singalongs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Caswell kicks off a talented line-up of Maine musicians. On Saturday, April 13, indie-rock/Americana artist Nick Prato will bring his distinct, folk-infused sound, harmonizing the essence of rock and classic Americana.

Elsie Gawler and Ethan Tischler return to the Merry Barn on Saturday, May 4, joined by Willy Clemetson, as the trio Springtide. With Gawler playing cello, Tischler on guitar, and Clemetson on fiddle, the band combines a love of high-energy traditional Celtic and Scandinavian fiddle music, heartfelt original tunes and songs, and spacious creative improvisation.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Saturday, June 8, Emilia Dahlin and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill return to the Merry Barn for their third appearance. Cribben-Merrill and Dahlin join their jazz vocal harmonies with the poetry of folk music, while honoring vintage rhythms and their stylistic origins. Their songs unveil mesmerizing tales, charming vignettes, and raw bluesy grooves.

The 7 p.m. show will follow an afternoon songwriting workshop for kids ages 10-16.

On Saturday, July 6, Arcadia Band performs at the barn. Arcadia is a folk/Americana band from greater Portland featuring Janice O’Rourke on vocals and guitar, Bill Holden on dobro and vocals, Colin Kolmar on percussion and vocals, Mark McDonough on bass, and Doug Kolmar on vocals, guitar, and mandolin. They blend sweet vocal harmonies with bluegrass-flavored instrumental colors on their own original songs, as well as creative covers.

Tickets for all shows are available at merrybarn.com or at the door. Tickets for adults are $20; kids 12 and under, $10.

For more information, email stephaniemcsherry@merrybarn.com.

