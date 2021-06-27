Advanced Search
Music Class for Kids at Skidompha

Skidompha Library is excited to welcome Vanessa Levat, from Music Together of Bath/Brunswick, to its virtual kids programming this July. Levat will be teaching a free four-week music class for the community. Classes will take place on Zoom at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in July.

The classes are meant to be informal and fun, offering caregivers a chance to sing and make music with kids. Participants will receive musical instruments to keep and a music-themed book. Preregistration is required for the Zoom link. Participants are not required to attend all four sessions.

For more information or to sign up, call 563-5513 or email children@skidompha.org. The class is appropriate for kids ages 0–7.

