MVHS Poetry Out Loud Effort Completes A Circle Of Love

On Wednesday, Feb 7, Medomak Valley High School sophomore Sadie Smith competed in the Maine Poetry Out Loud regional competition at The Public Theater in Lewiston, and helped complete a circle of love for learning about and reciting poetry.

Smith recited two poems: “After the Winter,” by Claude McKay, and “Hope is the Thing with Feathers,” by Emily Dickinson.

Twelve other participants from other schools recited poems they had chosen.

During the competition, Smith was seated next to the student representing Kennebunk High School. The Kennebunk student’s teacher is Ivy Gardner, a Washington native and a 2010 MVHS graduate. In 2008, when Poetry Out Loud was in its infancy, Melissa Barbour, Gardner’s teacher then and Smith’s teacher now, introduced the program to her English II students.

After 16 years of Poetry Out Loud, Gardner and Barbour met again with a new generation of talented scholars who breathe life into the celebrated poetry of the world.

