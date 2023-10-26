MVHS Presents ‘The Little Mermaid’ Nov. 3-12

The Medomak Valley Players will open “The Little Mermaid,” an MTI Production, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 in the Ronald E. Dolloff auditorium at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.

Performances of the show will take place Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 3-4 and 10-11 at 7 p.m. Sunday matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 12.

An “Under the Sea” after party for patrons to visit with the characters will be held in the cafeteria following the Sunday matinee on Nov. 5.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture the hearts of everyone with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

The production team consists of Peter Stuart, director; Maida Cordero, assistant director; Kerry Weber, costume director; Matthew Kopishke, tech director; Jonathan Baldwin, vocal director; and Alexia Hilt, choreographer.

In addition, the Thursday Night Sawdust Society contributed their time and efforts to the set and Robyn Sykes has been invaluable in organizing concessions, the “Under the Sea” party, and assisting in many other ways.

The cast features Lizzy Harriman as Ariel, Luis Cordero as Prince Eric, Anna Weber as Ursula, Kelsey Payson as Flounder, Kyle Hall as Scuttle, Chris Harris as Sebastian, Finn Kelly as King Triton, Liam Smith as Grimsby, Sophia Harvey as Chef Louis, and Jonah Smith as Pilot.

Flotsam and Jetsam are played by Sadie Smith and Addy Miller. Windward and Leeward are played by Abby Kopishke and Clara Frank.

The Mersisters consist of Addy Ruggieri, Michaela Lewis, Quinn Natale, Karis Burns, Ava Steutz, and Addy Morris

Ensemble members include Ethan Smith, Gaby Lupacescau, Luke Baker, Robert Anderson, Sol Smith, Finnley Donaghy, Mattea Grubb, and Kinzie Ruffner.

Tech crew is Mikayla Lorentzen, Jordan Doughty, Shae Darton, Tanner Kopishke, C.J. Pluecker, Peach Runghuapai, Alexis Willey, Daisy Swindler, Mia Flagg, Bradley Overlock, and Darlene Davis.

Tickets can be purchased online at msad40.tix.com or calling 832-5389 ext. 333. Ticket prices are $14 when reserved in advance; $12 for general admission adults; and $10 for general admission students and seniors.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door but it is highly encouraged to preorder. Admission to the “Under the Sea” party is free and there will be a donation jar at the door. Coloring pages will be available at all RSU 40 elementary schools for students to complete and bring to share with the cast.

For more information, call Stuart at 832-5389 ext.132.

