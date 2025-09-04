Nashville Singer-Songwriter To Visit Opera House

Already hailed as “the next Woody Guthrie,” Nashville musician Crys Matthews is a prolific and award-winning lyricist and composer who blends Americana, folk, blues, and bluegrass into performances steeped in traditional melodies punctuated by honest, original lyrics.

A troubadour of truth, Matthews is among the brightest stars of the new generation of social justice music-makers. On Saturday, Sept. 20, she comes to Maine to perform at the historic Opera House at Boothbay Harbor.

Matthews’s hope-fueled, love-filled, social justice album “Changemakers” was released in March 2021. The title track was named the International Folk Music Association’s song of the year in May 2022.

“I believe in hope,” Matthews said. “As a social justice songwriter, it is my duty to keep breathing that hope and encouragement into the people who listen to my music.”

Matthews began performing in 2010 but cemented her acclaim at Lincoln Center as the 2017 NewSong Music and Performance Competition grand prize winner.

Advance discounted tickets are $20 and available directly from the box office, at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Online tickets are $25 and available at boothbayoperahouse.com.

Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

