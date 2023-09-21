Nationally Celebrated Music Duo at Edgecomb Community Church September 21, 2023 at 10:17 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘A Celebration of Love’ with Vocals, Piano, GuitarBaroque Music at Historic Head Tide ChurchOshima Brothers in Concert June 30Vienna Piano Trio at Opera House at Boothbay HarborInternationally Touring Russian Pianist in Concert July 12 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!