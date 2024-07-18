Nature Photography Presentation July 24

Rutherford Library in South Bristol is excited to host an encore presentation of Lee Emmons and his nature photography at the library at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

Emmons is a photographer and nature writer as well as a math teacher at Medomak Valley High School. A resident of Newcastle, he regularly shares his nature photography with libraries and assisted living facilities in Lincoln County.

A graduate of Colby College, Emmons takes inspiration from local forests and the Damariscotta River. His photography attempts to capture the restorative power of nature.

Attendees of this free presentation will be reminded of the importance of being tuned in to the beauty of the natural world.

Rutherford Library, at 2000 Route 129 in South Bristol, is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call the library at 644-1882, email sblibrary2000@gmail.com, or find Rutherford Library Maine on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

