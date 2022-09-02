Over the years nearly every branch of the military has sent their top-ranked professional musicians to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor to perform.

While travel was restricted during the height of the COVID pandemic, Wednesday, Sept. 7 sees the return of military brass as the Navy Band Northeast’s Brass Quintet takes the historic Midcoast Maine stage

Performances by the quintet are appreciated by audiences of all ages. The quintet performs a wide range of musical styles encompassing traditional and modern brass literature, from jazz standards to patriotic marches. Quintet performances include public concerts and educational clinics, as well as military ceremonies and receptions.

Established in 1974, and based in Newport, R.I., Navy Band Northeast is one of 11 official U.S. Navy bands worldwide, providing musical support for military ceremonies, recruiting, morale and retention programs, and community relations. Under the direction of Lt. Joel Borrelli-Boudreau, this group of 35 professional Navy musicians supports more than 300 engagements annually throughout an 11-state area of responsibility.

The Navy band concert is free and open to all ages. Doors for seating open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Refreshments are available for sale.

