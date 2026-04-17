NCS Actors Let Down Their Hair

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Actors and tech volunteers from Nobleboro Central School have been bringing some magic and a bit of smolder to an upcoming performance of “Tangled” at The Waldo Theatre.

Students from kindergarten through grade eight are taking part in the Lions Productions show directed by Sarah Plummer, who teaches music and band at NCS. The student-led performance will include lots of costumes and sets handmade with help from families and NCS staff.

Art teacher Olivia Richmond has been assisting students as they recreate Rapunzel’s tower and more while students are helping to mold animal masks, pull together costumes, round up props, and much more.

Rehearsals have been ongoing for weeks as the younger children learned their cues and older teens rehearsed their lines and solos. The tech crew will run the lights and sound, having already gained experience at The Waldo Theatre last year during the school’s production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Iconic songs, scenes, sights, and characters including Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Mother Gothel, and Maximus the horse will be on display, along with funny characters from the Snuggly Duckling pub and even a couple of bad guys.

NCS Lion Productions is supported by a partnership with The Waldo Theatre. Students rehearse at the community theater for two days, testing their skills on stage and in the tech booth, then put on the show. The 6 p.m. performance on Thursday, April 16 is open to the public.

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