New ‘Art At The Grill’ Show Celebrates Maine’s Natural Beauty

A new “Art at the Grill” show opening Monday, Aug. 11 at the Damariscotta River Grill will feature seasoned artists Sandra Leinonen Dunn, Susan Tilton Pecora, and Kimberly Skillin Traina. Three distinct styles and mediums explore a number of themes, each capturing a unique viewpoint depicting the natural beauty of Maine.

The show’s opening reception on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The evening will have a special prix fixe three-course menu offered for $29 with a choice of wine pairings for $10 from 4-8:30 p.m. The regular menu will also be available.

A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Reservations are recommended.

This “Art at the Grill” show will be on display through Monday, Nov. 3.

Born and raised in the state, Dunn is a prominent Maine artist whose works are part of collections throughout the U.S. and abroad. She is represented by several galleries in Maine and Massachusetts.

Using her intuitive sense of color and her lyrical brushwork, Dunn creates paintings that express both her passion for beauty as well as her interest and respect for classical painting techniques.

“I am a traditional painter working mainly in oils,” Dunn said. “Painting for me is like meditation. When I am working on a subject, I am in my right brain where logic and words do not exist, and where the world becomes only nameless shapes and infinite shades of color. The more I look at my subject, the more I see! This is what fascinates me.”

Dunn finds inspiration for paintings all around her, often in the shape or color of a subject, which interests her as much – if not more – than the object itself.

“I want my paintings to contain a little bit of something beautiful frozen in time. The only thing certain in this life is change,” Dunn said. “Through painting, I can capture, (and hold onto) a moment, a bit of light, a splash of vibrant color, which I can then share with others.”

Dunn has a studio at her home in Chelsea.

Pecora was raised in Marblehead, Mass. In the seashore community she grew to appreciate the quality of light and the intrinsic beauty of New England, painting the streets and seaports of New England since she was a child.

Pecora works in watercolor, egg tempera, and oil. Her paintings begin with a pencil or ink sketch then a watercolor or underpainting in oil on location. She finishes the piece in her studio.

“New England is so beautiful and diverse; I hope to be painting it for another 40 years,” Pecora said.

Pecora exhibits and sells her work through galleries and art associations throughout the country. She is a signature member of The New England Watercolor Society.

Traina is a graphic designer, photographer, and artist living in Edgecomb. She lived on Peaks Island for 10 years, where her love affair with islands began.

Traina creates her pastel paintings utilizing the pure pigments of soft pastels and her fingers to layer many colors on top of an underpainting, creating depth and luminescence. Both her pastels and new work in oils are a spiritual interpretation of nature, light, and atmosphere through her depiction of skies, clouds, islands, reflections, water, and waves.

“Making art is how I make sense of, and honor, both my challenges and joys in this life,” Traina said. “I love being outdoors, connecting with nature, creating in my studio, losing all sense of time and place. Whether I’m painting plein air or from a photograph, the end result is always its own story, conveying my passion for this beautiful place I call home. I hang my work in my studio for months, picking them up to add a color, or change a shape until the story that wants to be told is complete.”

The Damariscotta River Grill, at 155 Main St. in Damariscotta, is now open seven nights for dinner starting at 4 p.m. Daily happy hour is from 3-5:30 p.m. with discounted drinks and appetizers.

To make a reservation, call 563-2992. For more information, go to damariscottarivergrill.com or find the Damariscotta River Grill on Facebook.

