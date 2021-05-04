New Art Exhibit at CLC YMCA

The Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta will host a solo exhibit of landscapes and waterscapes by South Bristol artist Sally Loughridge May through July. Each of the paintings in this show is for sale through the artist. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the CLC YMCA.

Loughridge has painted all her life — as a child, student, and then during her career as a clinical psychologist in Vermont. Since moving to Maine in 1999, Loughridge has painted almost daily. She believes that just as physical activity and human relationships enhance an individual’s vibrancy, so does involvement in the arts.

“Painting inspires, energizes, and fulfills me,” Loughridge said.

Loughridge taught soft pastel painting at Round Top Center for the Arts, through the Farnsworth Museum, and privately. She paints primarily in oil and soft pastel. Art has brought her deep satisfaction, as well as solace during life challenges, including unexpected loss and health issues. In this past year of COVID-19 isolation, painting has helped her to stay focused on being creative and hopeful.

“Picking up a brush and making marks on a surface excites and enlivens me,” Loughridge said.

Loughridge has exhibited widely on the Midcoast and been in many solo, invitational, and juried shows. For more information, go to sallyloughridge.com.

The CLC YMCA is a key collaborative leader improving the quality of life for all by being the champion for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For more information, go to clcymca.org.

