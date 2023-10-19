New Artwork at Maine Tasting Center

Nobleboro artist Elizabeth Palmer has two paintings displayed in the Maine Tasting Center, at 506 Old Bath Road in Wiscasset, which is open from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week until Sunday, Oct. 29.

The Maine Tasting Center opened late in the summer, and is all about classic Maine food, with the gallery representing something about food that is traditional Maine fare.

The Pemaquid-based Saltwater Artists Gallery, which just closed for the winter, has joined the center as a “satellite gallery,” and a group of member artists have their paintings on display in Wiscasset.

Palmer’s “Berry Pickers,” is an award-winning painting that earned her acceptance into the prestigious Manhattan Arts gallery and show, an international venue curated by world renowned Renee Phillips, from Manhattan, New York City. The Maine Tasting Center recently had a needhams show, in honor of Gov. Janet Mills declaring needhams the official Maine state candy.

Look for more special Maine foods celebrations when the center opens again in the spring, for its second season.

For more information, go to mainetastingcenter.com.

