New Book By Local Author

Someone once said that two-thirds of the word “history” is the word “story” and if the story is told in an engaging and compelling way, it can generate an interest it may have lacked before.

That’s the premise of the locally produced book “Past and Present,” a series of columns by Bristol author Don Loprieno, published by The Lincoln County News and now brought together in a single volume for the first time.

“Past and Present” focuses on a variety of topics about events long faded and individuals now long forgotten.

Each column is a story unto itself, many with photographs; some in color.

“Past and Present” can be purchased at Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor as well as on at their online website.

The book is also available at The Granite Hall Store in Round Pond and at the Skidompha and Bristol Public libraries. Book signings by the author are likely to be scheduled during the summer.

