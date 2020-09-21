New Book Features Local Towns

The latest collection of short stories about the town of Wiscasset is now available. “The Town Crier” is the third in a series of local books written by Phil Di Vece who has called “Maine’s Prettiest Village” his home since the 1970s.

“If you are a regular reader of the Wiscasset Newspaper and Boothbay Register you may recognize some of these chapters because they were previously published as feature stories over the last several years,” said Di Vece from his Langdon Road home office.

Most of the stories are set in Wiscasset, although others take place in nearby Woolwich, Dresden, and Boothbay Harbor. The 180-page book has 27 chapters and is illustrated throughout with photographs taken by the author.

Di Vece’s earlier books include “Wiscasset and Its Times,” and “More Wiscasset and Its Times.”

“The Town Crier” is available locally at Ames True Value, Wiscasset and Sherman’s Bookstores in Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta, and may also be ordered through Amazon.

A former town selectman, Di Vece continues to write. He is a contributor to the Wiscasset Newspaper, Boothbay Register, and Pen Bay Pilot.

The Town Crier is illustrated with over 50 photographs, many taken by the author. The book was designed by the author’s son, Jason Di Vece, of Burlington, Vt. “The Town Crier” retails for $12.

