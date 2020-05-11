New Book on Maine’s Iconic Diners

Author Sarah Walker Caron reveals the stories and recipes behind Maine’s most iconic community eateries in a new book, “Classic Diners of Maine.” Across Maine, iconic diners come in different shapes and sizes. From the fluffy pancakes as big as a plate to piles of perfectly crisped corned beef hash, these beloved spots have served classic comfort food to generations of hungry patrons. For more than ninety years, Moody’s Diner in Waldoboro has offered famous homemade pies to regulars and visitors alike. From the Lumberjack Breakfast at the Palace Diner in Biddeford to the steak and cheese omelet at the Deluxe Diner in Rumford, the new book is an indulgent read.

About the author

Sarah Walker Caron is an award-winning food writer, columnist, and author based in Maine, who’s been writing about food since before Pinterest, Twitter, or Instagram existed. The author of five books, including “The Super Easy 5-Ingredient Cookbook” and “One-Pot Pasta,” Caron believes that good food is for everyone and anyone can learn to make it. But as much as she loves cooking, she also adores restaurants too—particularly ones where she can find a good plate of corned beef hash and fluffy pancakes. By day, she’s the senior editor (features) for the Bangor Daily News, as well as the editor of Bangor Metro and hellohomestead.com. She also teaches journalism at the University of Maine and blogging at Husson University. She lives in the Bangor area with her two kids and her friendly black cat named Bippity.

