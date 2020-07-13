Advanced Search
New Community Artist at CLC YMCA

Brenda Erickson specializes in the illustration of family recipes, like this butternut squash soup.

Brenda Erickson is a watercolor artist who specializes in the illustration of recipes. Because of her love of both still life and cooking, she began painting her own family recipes. Soon, others were asking her to paint their family recipes. She believes that cooking and art are very similar as each involves education, observation, and experience. Erickson’s favorite paintings are family recipes because of the many wonderful stories that come with them. When Erickson illustrates a recipe for a client, she identifies what’s most important to the family in order to paint the piece in a personal way.

A native Mainer, Erickson has lived in Round Pond since 1987. She has been interviewed and aired on WCSH6 TV 207 Show; WABI TV 5; WMTW Total Maine, and several newspapers. Working with both private families and commercial food businesses, Erickson’s original paintings hang in homes across the country and internationally. Erickson’s works can be viewed on her digital gallery at recipepaintings.com.

