New Concert Series At Oxbow Brewing In Newcastle

Oxbow Brewing in Newcastle, is welcoming a new concert series, Seedy Folk: Country, Roots & Blues on the first and third Monday of each month from 5-7 p.m.

Hosted by songwriter Nolle Bond, the series will include a featured guest each performance, joining Bond to play their own songs as well as some of their favorites.

“I’ve run into so many amazing musicians, I really just wanted a place where we could enjoy their songs,” Bond said.

That place is Oxbow Brewing in Newcastle, the original brewery in the Oxbow family. Nestled along Route 215, the brewery has an intimate tasting room and a large outdoor area.

“We hope to be able to host the concerts outside on the deck soon, as soon as it gets just a bit warmer,” Bond said.

Despite the name, attendees can expect to hear more than traditional folk songs.

“There will be a few songs that you would think of as ‘folk’ songs, but this is really more of an idea of people’s songs,” Bond said. “One of my favorite things is when a performer plays you a new song they’ve been working on, or a song they just picked up somewhere along the way, the kind of thing you would expect around your kitchen table. That’s what I’m hoping happens here.”

Seedy Folk debuted on April 7 with Jud Caswell and April 21 with featured guest Caleb Jones. Sara Trunzo and Evanjohn McIntosh are scheduled to appear in May.

