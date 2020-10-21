New Crafting Classes

Audrey McGlashan, of Bristol, is an artist and painting teacher who is pleased to announce the opening of Audrey’s Creations, which features arts, crafts, sewing, and mending.

McGlashan teaches classes on watercolor and currently leads an evening class for the Mid-Coast School of Technology. The class, which she has taught for the past five years, is now an online class due to the pandemic.

McGlashan has experience teaching early childhood development and is comfortable providing instruction on painting, handiwork, and sewing to all ages.

“I like to sew new garments and renovate old ones and like to problem-solve the best way to do this,” said McGlashan.

Currently, McGlashan is offering classes to create cloth masks for $10, with $5 being donated to the Bristol Food Pantry.

Audrey’s Creations is offering private virtual classes on Zoom, as well as socially distanced in-person private classes. For more information, interested participants may contact Audrey at 701-7576.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

