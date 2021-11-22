Advanced Search
New Date for Coastal Christian School’s Craft Fair

at

One of the many handcrafted items that will be available at the Coastal Christian School craft fair.

Coastal Christian School’s craft fair will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Wayne L. Brown Auditorium, the new gymnasium on the grounds of the school at 574 North Nobleboro Road, Waldoboro.

Instead of the bouncing of basketballs and the spiking of volleyballs, the walls will echo with the merry clamor of local artisans, including students and faculty of Coastal Christian School, as they sell their handcrafted creations to bargain-hunters throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Patrons may also want to bid on the items up for silent auction and stop in the cafe for a delicious meal and a time to sit and visit.

