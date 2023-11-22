New Featured Artist at Lincoln Health’s Miles Campus| November 22, 2023 at 9:55 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPastel Artists at Saltwater Artists GalleryPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionCarol Ast at Saltwater Artists GalleryCarol Ast at Saltwater GalleryA Call to Artists: ‘Celebration’ at River Arts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!