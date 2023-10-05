New Forum For Midcoast Writers At Merry Barn Starts Oct. 12

The Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat is thrilled to announce The Sounding Board, a monthly gathering for writers of all abilities to celebrate the creativity inspired by the Midcoast and share work in a supportive community.

The Sounding Board will be moderated by Kelsy Hartley, community outreach and program development coordinator for the Merry Barn. William Anthony, author of “Farnsy,” will read a yet-unpublished piece at the kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 12.

As a seasonal resident and neighbor, Anthony said he followed developments at the Merry Barn since Stephanie McSherry purchased the historic building in 2015, then began remodeling it as a community center promoting literacy, writing, and the creative arts. He watched the barn open in 2019, survive the pandemic, then emerge post-pandemic with renewed energy.

“As a recently published author, and inspired by Stephanie’s compelling vision for the barn, and the warmth of the space she has created, I shared an idea for what I called ‘The Sounding Board,’ a reference to the barn’s old wooden floors,” Anthony said.

The Sounding Board is an opportunity for regional writers — young and old, published and unpublished — to read excerpts from works in progress and get feedback and encouragement from those in attendance.

The forum offers a safe venue for facilitated discussion on the creative process, a chance for participants to gain momentum in their writing practices, and an inside look at the dynamic evolution of new projects and books in the making. Feedback will be warm, with listeners asking questions and reflecting the places in the writing that resonated.

Community members wishing to participate should submit a piece of any genre, with a five-minute limit, for approval by Monday, Oct. 9 to merrybarnwritersretreat@gmail.com.

Anthony volunteered to launch the series this month. Brunswick mystery writer Matt Cost will be the featured author at the Nov. 9 gathering.

Apart from the readings and feedback, each sounding board will have plenty of time for networking and socializing. As Anthony said, “Writers write in solitude, but they grow in a community.”

Community members are welcome to gather for conversation and light refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Readings and feedback begin at 6 p.m. Donations are welcome.

For more information, go to merrybarn.com or email merrybarnwritersretreat@gmail.com.

