The United Methodist Church on New Harbor Hill will hold its first benefit concert of the season on June 17, to be followed by several more on Friday evenings throughout the summer. The event is a fundraiser in support of raising the church bell-tower, which was removed in 2016. A capital campaign including the work on the bell tower and other much needed repairs began approximately eight months ago.

The following evening musical events are planned at the church on Friday evenings:

June 17, Trioli, 7 p.m. Midcoast clarinet trio who play classical to ragtime music.

July 15, King Ro Players, 5-7 p.m., country/folk group.

July 29, Rusty Hinges, 7 p.m., country/bluegrass/folk tunes

Aug. 12, Castlebay, 7 p.m.

Most concerts will take place inside the spacious church known for its fine acoustics. At least one, the King Ro Players, will be outside on the church lawn (bring your own chairs). While masks are not mandated there will be masks available if desired. Inside ventilation and spacing will be planned. Refreshments will be available inside following each event. Distancing is requested.

Donations are appreciated at the events, on line, or mailed to P.O. Box 100, New Harbor, ME 04554.

