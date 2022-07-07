The Saltwater Artists Gallery is delighted to have a new jeweler, Beth Thompson, join the cooperative this season.

Thompson has been creating all her life in different media. After retirement she took up metalworking. Many of her pieces use the technique of fold-forming which involves heating the silver to make it pliable enough to fold, then reheat and unfold. Other pieces have texture to imitate the shimmering light of the ocean, the subtle veins of a leaf, or the folds of a flower. Her inspirations come from nature and the coast of Maine.

All Thompson’s jewelry can be purchased at the Saltwater Artists Gallery at 3056 Bristol Road (Route 130). The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to saltwaterartists.com.

