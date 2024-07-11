New Opening in the River Room

River Arts is pleased to announce artist Scout Dunbar’s “Views from the Shore” showing in the River Room from July 11 through July 31.

Dunbar is a third-generation female artist originally hailing from Ithaca, N.Y. She received a Bachelor of Fine Art degree with a concentration in printmaking from Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y. In the years since, she has centered her art practice in New York City, Santa Fe, N.M., Tucson, Ariz., and Bremen, Maine. She has shown work in numerous national and international solo and group shows. Her art is held in the permanent collection of the University of New Mexico, as well as corporate and private art collections.

Dunbar’s art takes inspiration from the landscapes of her past and present to make whimsical abstract two-dimensional artwork that evokes a sense of place. “Views from the Shore” showcases a new selection of abstract mixed-material drawings that exude playful energy and a lighthearted exploration of color, form and line.

In this exhibit, Dunbar draws on her experiences on the rugged coast of Muscongus Bay where she set up her studio in a small cottage along the water’s edge since 2020. Viewers will find the new collection of work holds unique expressions of the Maine coastal landscape that abounds just outside of her cottage door.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm Street Plaza in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 563-6868 or go to riverartsme.org.

