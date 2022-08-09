This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A new show at the Damariscotta River Grill will transform the walls with summer colors and images, exploring a number of themes and capturing the light and beauty of Maine.

Artists Douglas Houle, Susan Tilton Pecora, and Kimberly Skillin Traina capture the essence of summer and life in Maine in three distinct styles and viewpoints.

At the opening reception Thursday, Aug. 11 from 4-8:30 p.m., celebrate the artists with a special prix fixe three course menu that will be offered for $29, select a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Please call ahead to make a reservation.

Art is on display Monday, Aug. 8 through Monday, Sept. 19.

Douglas Houle lives in Jefferson, and has been traveling northern New England for the last 25 years. His focus has always been painting New England’s buildings and landscapes, creating dramatic images of ordinary buildings using light and color.

Susan Tilton Pecora was raised in Marblehead, Mass. In this seashore community she grew to appreciate the quality of light and the intrinsic beauty of New England. She has painted the streets and seaports of New England since she was a child.. Pecora exhibits and sells her work through galleries and art associations throughout the country and is a signature member of The New England Watercolor Society.

Kimberly Skillin Traina is a graphic designer, photographer and pastel artist living in Edgecomb. She lived on Peaks Island for 10 years, where her love affair with islands began. Traina creates her pastel paintings utilizing the pure pigments of soft pastels and her fingers to layer many colors on top of an underpainting, creating depth and luminescence. Her work is a spiritual interpretation of nature, light and atmosphere through her depiction of skies, clouds, islands, water and waves.

The Damariscotta River Grill, 155 Main St., Damariscotta, opens for lunch Tuesdays through Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. and serves dinner until 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The grill is open for dinner Mondays, 4:30-8:30 p.m. The newly renovated River Room is open again, now offering a bigger space, closed off from the kitchen. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 563-2992.

