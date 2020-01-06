New Watercolor Class at River Arts

Members of the public are encouraged to join Erica Qualey for an exciting class in watercolor at River Arts in Damariscotta starting in January.

Originally from northern Maine, Qualey currently lives in Midcoast Maine. She is a landscape painter working primarily in watercolor and watercolor batik. Since earning a BFA degree from Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, Qualey has worked as a graphic designer and has taught in various venues, including a college in New Hampshire and the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland.

Painting with watercolor can be so much fun when one has a basic understanding of how to work with the medium. It is spontaneous and predictable, all rolled into one!

Full of detailed instructions about creating a good painting, this class will help one navigate all aspects of creating a successful piece, from laying out the initial drawing to figuring out when to say it is finished. Qualey’s humor and gentle nature will make one feel at ease and enjoy the process.

Meeting weekly, this class is designed to serve as an instructional painting group and will cater to the needs and interests of the group. Weekly instruction and demonstrations in drawing and painting, as well as friendly critiques, will help develop skill and confidence, with the goal of helping each participant further their own personal development.

This ongoing workshop will be organized into four weekly sessions, meeting on Friday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Jan. 17. Tuition is $120 for River Arts members and $150 for nonmembers.

Call or visit River Arts to register for this popular class: 563-1507. River Arts is located at 241 Route 1, Damariscotta. Winter hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is closed Sunday and Monday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

