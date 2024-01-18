‘New Works’ Reception at River Arts Jan. 20 January 18, 2024 at 10:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSearching for That Unique Voice at Pemaquid Gallery of ArtistsWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperRiver Arts’ ‘Celebration’ Opens Nov. 26Fiber Art at River ArtsRebekah Younger at Midcoast Friends Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!