North County Band Returns For Karl’s Kids’ Fundraiser

The North County Band returns to Maine to perform at the sixth annual fundraiser for Karl’s Kids on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The North County band is the creative culmination of Chicago-born singer-songwriter Scott Smith and Texas fiddle sensation, Cat Lines. They describe their music as New England country/Americana music and are currently touring New England in support of their sophomore album, “Lay it on the Line.”

“We first got to know Mary Berger and Karl’s Kids four years ago,” Smith said. “As a group with close ties to the Midcoast, we were looking for a way to give back. Learning about all the area children that Karl’s Kids has helped made lending our support an easy choice. Performing at this event each fall is a highlight for us.”

Named for Mary Berger’s late husband Karl, Karl’s Kids’ mission is to help Lincoln County youth get involved in athletics when they otherwise may not be afforded the opportunity. Since 2007, Karl’s Kids has provided cleats, shin guards, mouth guards, helmets, uniforms, tennis rackets, athletic shoes, sport contact lenses, ski equipment, ice skates, bikes, bike safety gear, cross-country skis, dance costumes/shoes, fees for outdoor programs, and more to hundreds of area kids at no cost.

Karl’s Kids began as a program of the Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club. Karl’s Kids’ sixth annual community fundraiser takes place on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Duckpuddle Campground, at 60 Campground Road in Nobleboro.

From noon to 3 p.m. there will be a cornhole tournament. From 3-6 p.m. N.C. Hunt’s pork roast will be served. From 3-7 p.m. there will be music and dancing featuring the North County Band

The rain-or-shine event is free to attend. Donations are accepted at the event by cash, check, or credit card.

