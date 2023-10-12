Nourishing Maine: Food, Friends, Feasts and Family

Marge Kilkelly and Mary Kate Reny have spent many years working in Maine communities, meeting and working with the people who make Maine special. Often these meetings took place with hot coffee around a kitchen table, telling stories about family, friends, and inevitably, favorite Maine meals or recipes.

Kilkelly and Reny decided those wonderful conversations and recipes needed to be shared, so they teamed up to develop “Nourishing Maine.”

“Nourishing Maine” is filmed at Dragonfly Cove Farm in Dresden. The show explores shared experiences, the connection to the land and water, and the bounty of Maine food transformed into amazing dishes in the kitchen – a favorite place to share food with family and friends.

Kilkelly and Reny will often invite “home cook heroes” – people from all over Maine who create affordable, home-cooked delights. While they learn a new recipe, they will also join in as the cook

takes them along and describes the recipe, how they came to favor it, and all the other wonderful anecdotes and stories that come with time in the kitchen among family and friends.

Joe Murray will join each show with his bits of advice and wisdom in a segment called “The Joe Way.”

“Nourishing Maine” is about food, friends, feasts, and family. Two episodes are currently running, “A Riff on Refrigerator Pickles,” and “Paul Leeman’s Mulligatawny Soup.”

“Nourishing Maine” is co-produced by Tyality Productions and Stunt Dog Productions. “Nourishing Maine” will air twice a month on YouTube @NourishingMaine, and is currently running on Bath and Brunswick local access television channels. Find “Nourishing Maine” on Facebook, Instagram, or contact Kilkelly and Reny at nourishingmaine@gmail.com.

