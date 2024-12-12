Novel Jazz Celebrates Winter Solstice at Skidompha

Novel Jazz celebrates their first winter solstice concert at the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta with a special program from 7-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The band plans a selection of tunes out of the Great American Songbook, all befitting the longest night of the year.

Proceeds will benefit Skidompha’s Little Food Pantry. This evening marks the last show of the band’s 20th year playing straight-ahead jazz for audiences throughout Maine and beyond.

Collectively, the band members share over two centuries of experience in the jazz idiom. The musicians of Novel Jazz are Herb Maine (acoustic bass), Barney Balch (trombone), Bill Manning (drums), Michael Mitchell (trumpet), Mickey Felder (piano), David Clarke (guitar) and Nate Johengen (saxophone).

Novel Jazz events at Skidompha began in 2004 with the observation that lovers of books often are lovers of jazz. The superb acoustics of Skidompha’s atrium, plus the seating “in the round,” make it a superior place to see and hear jazz, all in a relaxed, informal atmosphere.

It was while performing at Skidompha that the band began their unique focus on jazz giants, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. The band has released four CDs featuring a wide variety of compositions by these two jazz icons.

Admission is free and all are welcome to this special concert, but in lieu of purchasing a ticket, the library requests that attendees bring either a financial donation (suggested $20 per person) for the library or food or personal hygiene items for Skidompha’s Little Food Pantry, all to support other community members in need.

Pantry items must not be expired and must be unopened. Admission is otherwise free of charge and a donation is not required for attendance.

As is always the case, the band members encourage parents to bring their children, the future of this art form. Skidompha Public Library is located at 184 Main St. in downtown Damariscotta. For more information, call 887-0919 or go to skidompha.org, or mainejazz.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

