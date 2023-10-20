Novel Jazz Swings Back to Skidompha to Benefit Little Food Pantry

Novel Jazz returns to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta on Friday, Oct. 27 to provide an evening of jazz to benefit Skidompha’s Little Food Pantry.

From 7-9:30 p.m. Novel Jazz will present an evening of hot swinging jazz out of the Great American Songbook, sprinkled with spooky tunes for Halloween. The musicians of this group have been playing straight-ahead jazz for audiences throughout Maine and beyond for several decades. Collectively, they share over two centuries of experience in the jazz idiom.

The musicians of Novel Jazz are Herb Maine (bass), Mickey Felder (piano), David Clark (Guitar), David Harris (alto saxophone), Michael Mitchell (trumpet), Barney Balch (trombone) and Bill Manning (drums).

Novel Jazz events at Skidompha began with the observation that lovers of books often are lovers of jazz. The superb acoustics of Skidompha’s atrium, plus the seating “in the round,” make it a superior place to see and hear jazz, all in a relaxed, informal atmosphere.

It was while performing at Skidompha 19 years ago the band began their unique focus on jazz giants Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Just prior to the pandemic, the band released their fourth CD featuring compositions by these two jazz icons.

Admission is free and all are welcome, but in lieu of purchasing a ticket, as the Thanksgiving season approaches, organizers request attendees bring either a financial donation for the library (suggested $20 per person), food, or personal hygiene items for Skidompha’s Little Food Pantry. Pantry items must not be expired and must be unopened. Admission is otherwise free of charge and a donation is not required for attendance.

Skidompha Public Library is located at 184 Main St. in Damariscotta. Call 887-0919 during business hours for more information, go to skidompha.org, or go to the band’s web site, mainejazz.net.

