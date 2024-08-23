Novel Jazz Swings To Skidompha To Benefit Library’s Little Food Pantry

Novel Jazz returns to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta on Friday, Aug. 30, for an evening of hot jazz.

From 7-9:30 p.m. Novel Jazz will be playing an evening of hot swinging jazz out of the Great American Songbook, all to benefit Skidompha’s little food pantry. This year marks the 20th year Novel Jazz has been playing straight-ahead jazz for audiences throughout Maine and beyond. Collectively, the musicians share over two centuries of experience in the jazz idiom.

The musicians of Novel Jazz are Herb Maine (acoustic bass), Barney Balch (trombone), Bill Manning (drums), Michael Mitchell (trumpet), Mickey Felder (piano), and Nate Johengen (woodwinds). For this evening, the band will also be featuring a special guest on guitar, Bill Barnes.

Barnes started his musical career in the late sixties as a New York session guitarist, touring with ATCO Records recording artist Arthur Conley. Barnes has since played with a stellar lineup of music industry heavies including Eddy Floyd, Spider Turner, The Marvelettes, Len Barry, Gary U.S. Bonds, The Coasters, The Platters, Rufus Thomas, and Sam the Sham as well as jazz luminaries such as Michael Henderson and Gabrielle Goodman.

On the concert stage he has opened for a diverse lineup of acts, including Curtis Mayfield and The Impressions, Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show, Tommy James, Blue Oyster Cult, Betty Wright, Tommy Roe, KC and the Sunshine Band, Dobie Gray, and The Ides of March.

Novel Jazz events at Skidompha began in 2004 with the observation that lovers of books often are lovers of jazz. The superb acoustics of Skidompha’s atrium, plus the seating “in the round,” make it a superior place to see and hear jazz, all in a relaxed, informal atmosphere. It was while performing at Skidompha the band began their unique focus on jazz giants, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

The band has recently released their fourth CD featuring yet more compositions by these two jazz icons.

Admission is free and all are welcome to this special concert, but in lieu of purchasing a ticket, the library requests that attendees bring either a financial donation (suggested $20 per person) for the library, or food or personal hygiene items for Skidompha’s little food pantry, all to support other community members in need.

Pantry items must not be expired and must be unopened. Admission is otherwise free of charge and a donation is not required for attendance. Parents are encouraged to bring their children, the future of this art form.

Skidompha Public Library is located at 184 Main St. in Damariscotta. For more information about the library, call 887-0919 or go to skidompha.org.

To learn more about Novel Jazz, go to mainejazz.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

