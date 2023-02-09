Pat Colwell and his Soul Sensations plan to bring down the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor with a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis soul music that’s guaranteed to get a mid-winter party started Saturday, Feb. 11.

Those who want to inject a little soul into their Valentine’s weekend celebrations, and those who want to get up and dance are encouraged to get their tickets early.

Their show will be a 100% old school soul revue complete with female singers, a full horn section, and a show that that will resonate long after the audience leaves the Opera House. The band covers soul classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, The Staple Singers, and Aretha Franklin.

When Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations hit the stage, it’s an instant Soul Train dance party and a history of soul music, all wrapped up in a single package of fun.

Advance discounted tickets are $20, available only directly from the box office at 633-5159, or by visiting the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., in Boothbay Harbor. Regular tickets are $25 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door. The historic bar opens at 6:30 p.m., doors for seating open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

