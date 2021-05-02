Advanced Search
Online Art Auction to Benefit Maine Art Gallery

at

Cloth Work No. 4 by Peter Haller is a mixed-media piece in the Maine Art Gallery online auction.

The Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset has gathered a number of noteworthy, yet affordable, works of art for an online auction that will be open for bidding May 1 to June 15. The pieces, donated by artists and collectors, offer the buyer an opportunity to obtain fine art while helping to support the nonprofit gallery.

The art can be viewed online prior to the opening of the auction at the gallery maineartgallerywiscasset.org. The pieces will be available for in-person viewing at the gallery on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Once bidders register for the auction, they will find pieces from well-known artists including Howard Chandler Christy, John Lorence, and Jane Dahmen, as well as a number of very talented artists with a strong connection to Maine. The auction is sponsored by Cromwell Coastal Properties.

This acrylic on paper by Jane Dahmen is among the works of art in the Maine Art Gallery online auction.

Auction committee chair Cynthia Pappas, who recently moved to Maine after a career in which she curated auctions in New York City, is enthusiastic about the offerings.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity to bring to an international audience this lovely collection of art that represents Midcoast Maine and so much more,” Pappas said.

The Maine Art Gallery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement and preservation of painting, sculpture and graphic arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs for children and adults. For more information, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org or find the gallery on Facebook.

