Open House at the Bristol Road Galleries July 9

All four studios of the Bristol Road Galleries in Damariscotta will host an open house from 4-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

Bristol Road Galleries is a collaboration of four artists: oil painter Will Kefauver, watercolorist and oil painter, Jan Kilburn, watercolorist Kathleen Horst, and sculptor Marnie Sinclair. Their studios and galleries are all within walking distance of each other on the Bristol Road.

Kilburn, owner of the Jan Kilburn Studio, will have new oils, watercolors, and prints in her gallery. She paints exquisite scenes of New England — quaint cottages with summer blooms, harbors with moored boats, and quiet country lanes. Kilburn is offering her work framed and unframed.

Kefauver, owner of the Kefauver Studio & Gallery, will have new works in oil in the gallery, as well as prints and notecards. His work includes crashing waves on the rocky coast, buoys, and clusters of skiffs tied to the dock.

Horst, owner of the Kathleen Horst Studio Gallery, offers originals and prints of coastal Maine and the Maine Historic Villages and Lighthouses series. The Villages and Lighthouses series represents a traditional style of painting in quaint miniatures. Her other watercolors feature the rocky coast’s lighthouses, lobsters, lupines, Maine’s working waterfronts, and the lush gardens of Midcoast.

Sinclair, a sculptor, is inspired by the natural world. She works in a variety of 2D and 3D mediums in order to capture the unique characteristics of a wide variety of plant and animal species. Her animal and bird sculptures are made of wire or bronze. Her selection of multimedia pieces includes accompanying stories that speak to the balance or imbalance in nature.

Refreshments will be offered at each gallery.

For more information go to bristolroadgalleries.com, or contact the artists individually.

Jan Kilburn Gallery is at 168 Bristol Road. For more information, call 563-8363 or go to jankilburn.com.

Kefauver Studio & Gallery is at 144 Bristol Road. For more information, call 226-0974 or go to kefauverstudio.com.

Kathleen Horst Studio & Gallery is at 179 Bristol Road. For more information, email kathleenmhorst@gmail.com or go to kathleenhorstart.com.

The Sinclair Gallery is at 172 Bristol Road. For more information, call 508-667-6475 or go to marniesinclair.net.

