Open Houses at Bristol Road Galleries Aug. 13

All four studios of the Bristol Road Galleries in Damariscotta will host an open house from 4-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The Bristol Road Galleries is a collaboration of four artists: oil painter Will Kefauver, watercolorist and oil painter Jan Kilburn, watercolorist Kathleen Horst, and sculptor Marnie Sinclair. Their studios and galleries are all within walking distance of each other on Bristol Road.

The artists are celebrating the beauty of summer with new work in each of their galleries.

Kilburn, owner of the Jan Kilburn Studio, will have new oils, watercolors, and prints in her gallery. Kilburn paints exquisite scenes of New England and is offering her work framed and unframed.

Kefauver, owner of the Kefauver Studio and Gallery, will have new works in oil, as well as prints and notecards. His work includes images of the working boats and pleasure boats of Maine.

Horst, owner of the Kathleen Horst Studio Gallery, offers originals and prints of coastal Maine and the Maine Historic Villages and Lighthouses series. The Villages and Lighthouses series represents a traditional style of painting in quaint miniatures.

Sinclair, sculptor, is inspired by the natural world. She works in a variety of two- and three-dimensional mediums in order to capture the unique characteristics of a wide variety of plant and animal species. Her pieces include accompanying stories that speak to the balance or imbalance in nature.

Each gallery will serve refreshments. Visit each gallery to see the fine art of four Maine artists and taste a variety of sweet and savory hors d’oeuvres.

For more information go to bristolroadgalleries.com, or contact the artists individually:

The Kefauver Studio and Gallery: 144 Bristol Road, 226-0974, kefauverstudio.com.

The Kathleen Horst Studio and Gallery: 179 Bristol Road, kathleenmhorst@gmail.com, kathleenhorstart.com.

The Jan Kilburn Gallery: 168 Bristol Road, 563-8363, jankilburn.com.

The Sinclair Gallery: 172 Bristol Road, 508-667-6475, marniesinclair.net.

