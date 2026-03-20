Opera House Announces Season Slate and Membership Benefits

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This week the volunteers at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor gathered to mail out a preview of this year’s season calendar to thousands in the region.

The brochure not only announced many of the upcoming concert performances slated for the historic stage, but also included the opportunity for residents to renew their membership and begin receiving immediate benefits including, complimentary tickets, reserved seating, invitations to special events, and early admission.

The spring calendar kicks off with an appearance by the traditional Irish band Teada, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a few days late and performing on Saturday, March 21. The band’s music will be familiar to anyone who’s ever been fortunate enough to settle into a pub in the west of Ireland, only to be drawn into a whole evening’s entertainment with music and stories. Advance tickets for Teada are $25.

Other upcoming performances include Y-Arts Community Players bringing the musical “Alice in Wonderland” to the stage Friday through Sunday, March 27-29, followed by a burst of sunshine and beach music with the arrival of the Pan Fried Steel Band performing at Caribbean Night on Saturday, April 11.

While Van Morrison will not be playing the opera house this spring, The Boneheads will be devoting their concert on Saturday, April 18 to the music of this mighty Irishman. Later in the month, the award-winning singer-songwriter Ellis Paul performs on Saturday, April 25.

The upcoming season also includes concerts by Lara Tupper and Bobby Sweet, Australia’s Nigel Wearne, Andrew Duhon, Karla Bonoff, Arsentiy Kharitinov, Ball in the House, Lucy Wainwright and Suzzy Roche, Haggis X-1, and audience favorites including Celtic powerhouses Gaelic Storm and Skerryvore, and the bluegrass masters Steep Canyon Rangers.

The July Fourth weekend will bring the get-up-and-dance music of Louisiana to the historic opera house with T Marie and Bayou JuJu. From folk to classical to vocal ensembles to jazz to world music, the season will bring musicians from around the corner and around the world to Boothbay Harbor.

Residents and visitors interested in becoming opera house members and taking advantage of various member benefits can watch their mailbox for the recently mailed schedule, go to boothbayoperahouse.com, or call the box office at 633-5159 to become a member as well as to purchase tickets.

Advance purchase tickets are always discounted at the opera house, and several free performances are also scheduled for the months ahead.

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